Why we build bad networks

Building networks in the workplace is an essential part of growing a business, but it can often be counterproductive.

It’s a truth (almost) universally acknowledged that the effort we put into schmoozing at work boosts our performance in the job and enhances our career prospects. But new research from Germany’s foremost business school, ESMT Berlin, suggests that our attempts to build informal ties across the workplace may be counterproductive.

In fact, according to Professors Gianluca Carnabuci and Eric Quintane, we often build networks that not only don’t help, but positively hinder, our performance.

The academics based their research on a longitudinal field experiment within a business unit of a large semiconductor company, tracking the networks and performance of each of its 170 employees over two and a half years.