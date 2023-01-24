Why we build bad networks

Building networks in the workplace is an essential part of growing a business, but it can often be counterproductive.

by Jane Simms

It’s a truth (almost) universally acknowledged that the effort we put into schmoozing at work boosts our performance in the job and enhances our career prospects. But new research from Germany’s foremost business school, ESMT Berlin, suggests that our attempts to build informal ties across the workplace may be counterproductive.

In fact, according to Professors Gianluca Carnabuci and Eric Quintane, we often build networks that not only don’t help, but positively hinder, our performance.

The academics based their research on a longitudinal field experiment within a business unit of a large semiconductor company, tracking the networks and performance of each of its 170 employees over two and a half years.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a free trial and get:

Subscribe today and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • 10% off Management Today's Leadership Learning programme

Join today