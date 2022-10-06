Why businesses need to address the rural/urban divide

Why are you really here? That question nagged at Monica McCoy when she was global director of strategy and innovation at Coca-Cola. This high-profile role was “wonderfully challenging” but was not, she felt, her “authentic purpose” in life. It was as if, she recalled, “I was exchanging my time for money.”

And so, in December 2016, she quit. As an African-American woman who had flourished at one of the world’s most famous companies, she believed her “calling” was to close the opportunity gap for women and minorities by advising them on building and growing their own businesses. Drawing on her experience, working through her own consultancy Monica Motivates, she set out to help these start-ups partner with large corporations.



Five years on, she says, progress has certainly been made on diversity and inclusion (D&I). “Most companies have diversity and inclusion goals – and most mention it in their annual reports, although the coverage varies from a page or two to almost a footnote,” says McCoy. There are now two African-American women running Fortune 500 companies but if you look at the bigger picture, she says, “the indexes aren’t changing as they ought to.”



The gender pay gap is closing in America – in 2020, the government estimated that women earned 83cents for every dollar a man earned – but it has not closed. Also, US Treasury Department figures for that same year show that the median income for African-American households was $46,000, compared to $75,000 for white households.

(In comparison, in the UK in 2021, women working full-time earned 6.2% less an hour than men, while ethnic minorities were paid 4.1% less an hour than their white counterparts.)



“There is a difference between rhetoric and deeds,” McCoy says. “Only one in five C-suite executives are women. If you consider women of colour, that proportion falls to one in 25. Globally, male business leaders outnumber women by three to one. To be truly successful, diversity and inclusion initiatives require systemic change.” And part of that transformation, she says, must involve CEOs getting out of their comfort zones as they advocate for a more diverse workplace.



The kind of systemic change McCoy envisages doesn’t just require commitment from the top, or a shift in organisational culture, it also needs a focus on execution. “If you look at the commitments made publicly by corporate America after Black Lives Matter and the racial justice campaign, in many cases those investments didn’t make it to the end user.” Worse still, a Kantar study estimated that four out of ten organisations pledged no action whatsoever.



Diversity and inclusion has so many dimensions that leaders may find the whole business daunting and be tempted to delegate it to HR or even a chief diversity officer. Two aspects of the issue that are often overlooked – both of which McCoy is passionate about – are the rural/urban divide and supplier diversity.



“My family are from a rural community although I grew up in Atlanta, one of America’s largest urban areas, and many of the resources devoted to diversity and inclusion are focused primarily on the huge cities. Women and under-represented entrepreneurs in rural communities struggle to achieve the kind of visibility and resources they need to connect with larger corporations that could benefit from their products and services.”

McCoy’s consultancy has launched a rural accelerator program to partner new and small businesses with larger corporations to drive growth. It’s easy to see what’s in this for rural entrepreneurs – potential revenue and greater credibility - but how does it benefit the big companies?