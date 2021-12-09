Why businesses needn’t panic over BoJo’s WFH orders

Opinion: Employers should worry more about creating a workplace that staff want to return to - when it’s safe to do so.

Months after encouraging workers to head back to office desks to save city centres, the Government has responded to the arrival of the new Omicron coronavirus variant by reintroducing working from home guidance.

The “Plan B” measures come as London employers finally gained momentum in their efforts to return to a new normal. With 80% of City workers back at their desk, last week marked the busiest period for offices since March 2020, according to Google data.

Perhaps people were simply feeling festive and drawn into the office for mince pies, or maybe the pressure of performing for Q4 meant there were more meetings than prior months. Still, despite news of the 'highly contagious' coronavirus mutation dominating headlines for weeks, there was clearly still demand for in-person collaboration.