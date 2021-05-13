Why are celebrities venturing into the sex toy industry?

Once discreetly listed as 'body massagers', sex toys are becoming the latest brand extension of choice for celebrities.

Among tweets around lockdown restrictions, a photo of Lily Allen appeared on my timeline in which the singer’s outfit matched the bright pink and orange vibrator she has launched with Womanizer.

Meanwhile, in her role as co-creative director of the sexual wellness brand Maude, Fifty Shades actor Dakota Johnson proudly shared her “absolutely epic” and discreet massager - which she claims to keep in her purse - on Instagram to a cool four million followers.