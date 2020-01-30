Why this CEO attends graduate recruitment days

There’s a school of thought that says recruitment is the preserve of the HR team. But it would be foolhardy CEO who pays it no attention in the hope that it will sort itself out.

Like the company’s marketing or corporate finance, its ability to find the right people is absolutely critical to its success. Fortunately, recruitment is a matter that is not only of the utmost importance to the leader, but also one over which they can themselves exert enormous influence.

This can take many forms, as WSP CEO Mark Naysmith reveals. He says that finding talent isn’t necessarily a problem - over 6,000 graduates with backgrounds in everything from town planning and ecology to economics applied for 200 graduate roles at the multinational engineering consultancy firm last year.