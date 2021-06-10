Why this CEO banned emails from internal comms

The pandemic encouraged the CEO of Bolton-based Love Energy Savings to reassess corporate communications.

by Stephen Jones

Like most business leaders during the early stages of the coronavirus lockdown one of the biggest challenges facing Phil Foster, CEO of Love Energy Savings, was how to communicate with previously office-based staff who were now working remotely. 

“I didn't really have to think about communication too much before, because it was all at the end of my fingertips,” says Foster. Without the ability to walk the floor or gauge people in meetings he says he felt like he’d lost his sixth sense. But it did offer him the chance to think about how the company could communicate better. 

Up until that point, other than face-to-face meetings, Foster had always delivered company updates to its 300 office-based staff via email, but with anxieties high and insecurity rife during the first UK coronavirus lockdown, Foster says he didn’t feel like he could grasp the tone and lead from the front purely by dropping a message in people’s inbox. 

