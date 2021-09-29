Why this CEO thinks spending time in nature is the key to great ideas

When I need space to think, I step away from my desk and into the wide world of nature. It was wonderful to escape to the Highlands of Scotland recently. Travelling through wild, open landscapes past deep, expansive lochs gave me much-needed time and space to reflect and recharge.

There’s a body of research that demonstrates how being outside in nature boosts our creativity, helps us to focus and to forge new connections. I’m fortunate to live on the edge of the beautiful Peak District, and I enjoy running in the hills. Immersing myself in nature helps me to step away from the everyday. My favourite time of day to run is early in the morning, before the rest of the world wakes up. It’s when I’m out running in nature, with time and space to reflect, that I often come up with my best ideas.

During the first lockdown, I quickly felt how much getting out into nature was helping me and wanted to encourage colleagues to get away from their desks and to get outside. More than one year on and my team still share photographs of walks, runs, gardening and other outdoor activities.