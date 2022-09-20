Why this CEO will never return to the office

Questions around the validity of hybrid working are still being asked by leaders across the country. Should there be a push to get bums on seats full time? Should leaders adopt a more hybrid approach? Should they just forgo the office altogether?

But for one company, going into the office was never even a consideration. In autumn 2020, software company m3ter was launched by Griffin Parry and John Griffin and was always meant to be remote from the start. “Pre-pandemic, people thought we were mad when we first started talking about our idea to work remotely, but when lockdown happened the scepticism was no longer a challenge. People just accepted it,” Parry says.

The two Griffins came together initially to launch Game Sparks, a cloud services business focused on the video game industry. They then sold it to Amazon five years ago and worked at Amazon Warehouse Services for three years. But they always intended to launch a company together again.