Why CEOs should care about the menopause

It’s shocking that women’s reproductive health continues to be ignored in so much of the business world. Menopausal women still suffer in workplaces without support, with too many forced to step back from or even leave careers they love.

While we’ve seen some progress recently - with over 600 businesses including AstraZeneca, BBC and the Royal Mail signing up to the Menopause Workplace Pledge to help employees dealing with menopause - so much more needs to be done. Research out last month showed the majority of FTSE 100 companies (60%) have failed to publish menopause policies.

Signing up to the Menopause Workplace Pledge and creating a menopause policy is a crucial first step for employers and sends a signal the world, and to staff, that you are committed to supporting all your employees, at all life stages. But it’s just a first step.