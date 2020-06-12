Why CEOs need to watch sci-fi movies

Opinion: One of the biggest issues CEOs face is breaking away from the way things have always been done.

It’s March 1973. A popular TV show The Six Million Dollar Man makes its debut. The show was watched by millions of people and it began my life-long fascination for technology and science fiction. As I watched astronaut Steve Austin (played by Lee Majors) crash his space ship and be rebuilt as a cyborg, it planted a seed in my brain.

It showed me that technology can be a great force for good and social innovation. This moment was the first building block of my career.

The future is about being imaginative, not about being right. Technology and innovation has changed marketing and business forever. Through technology, we can cure diseases, save the environment and our oceans, expedite education, exchange knowledge and create equal opportunities. We can now make science fiction a reality.