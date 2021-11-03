Why the Chancellor's Autumn Budget is "another damp squib" for small business owners

Now that the dust has settled on the Autumn Budget, MT analyses what it means for businesses.

The chancellor set out his roadmap for Britain’s economic recovery last week as he unveiled his spending plans for the year ahead.

In his Autumn Budget speech, Rishi Sunak promised business rate cuts, took 3p off the price of a pint of beer and pledged funding for training.

"Apart from the Covid-19 reliefs, this is the biggest single-year cut to business rates in 30 years," Sunak told parliament. "Taken together, today's Budget cuts business rates by 7 billion pounds,” he added.