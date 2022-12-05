Why a chief of staff is far more than a glorified PA

There are some significant benefits to appointing a chief of staff, but first you have to know what it is they actually do.

When building out any senior leadership team, there are certain roles that immediately come to mind; chief financial/technology/operations officer etc. These positions have an overt and shared understanding around their responsibilities and the value they bring to the business. A chief of staff (CofS), however, is a role that doesn’t come with the same level of instant clarity, leading it to be overlooked and/or misunderstood.

When most hear about the role, they can be quick to assume the position is another term for ‘executive assistant’. However, originating in government and military contexts, it is much more than an elevated admin title. Historians Ron Chernow and Joseph Ellis best described it as much like the role Alexander Hamilton played for George Washington – not a personal secretary but a close advisor handling the most delicate strategic matters.

As the role is increasingly introduced into businesses, it is time to debunk some common myths and highlight the true value it brings to any organisation.