Why Citigroup's 'Zoom-free Fridays' won't work
Telling staff to do something does not mean they'll actually be able to do it.
Earlier this week, Citigroup banned staff from conducting internal video calls on Fridays in a bid to mitigate the exhausting impact of the pandemic on its 210,000 staff.
Jane Fraser, the bank’s new CEO, announced “Zoom-free fridays” in a memo that also encouraged staff to reduce the number of meetings with colleagues and take more holidays, and unveiled a company-wide ‘reset-day’ on May 28.
Despite her “initial resistance to the idea” Fraser said that action against Zoom-fatigue became apparent after “listening to colleagues around the world”.