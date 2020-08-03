Why collaborations fail

One of the irritating things about collaboration is the frequency with which the word gets used in organisational life.

In 2012, IBM’s Global C-Suite Study of 1,709 CEOs found that 75 per cent saw collaboration as the key to future success. No fewer than 28 of the FTSE 100 now claim collaboration – or its first cousin, teamwork – as a corporate value.

I worked for one CEO who would have sprinkled collaboration on his chips if such a thing were possible. He dropped the word so often he must have thought he could speak it into existence.