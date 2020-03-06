Why communication is crucial in the fight against coronavirus

British business leaders have had their fair share of uncertainty over recent years. First there was Brexit, now there’s coronavirus.

Aside from the nearly 100,000 global inflections, its impact on the global economy over the last six weeks has been profound. Sentiment-driven markets have fallen sharply, Chinese manufacturing output has hit a record low and declining demand for air travel was cited as the final nail in the coffin for struggling airline FlyBe.

The true impact of the virus on UK business and public life remains unclear - worse case scenarios suggest the cancelling of major gatherings and shut down of schools, as well as encouraging people to work from home and avoid public transport - but boardrooms around the country are putting plans in place.