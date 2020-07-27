Why companies destroy themselves

Not all disasters are acts of God, but fortunately there are ways of avoiding catastrophic human error.

by Jeremy Hazlehurst

Just outside the tiny Japanese village of Aneyoshi, high on a mountainside overlooking the Pacific Ocean, stands an ancient stone, a weather-smoothed oval three feet tall engraved with rune-like markings in an archaic script.

It wouldn’t be surprising to learn that this strange monument had long ago risen spontaneously out of the surrounding woodland, because the words written on it read like an exhortation from nature itself: “Do not build your homes beneath this point”.

It is one of hundreds of so-called tsunami stones dotted through the region, strange, semi-mythical folk memories of the great tidal waves that devastated the region in 869, 1896 and 1933 -- and undoubtedly many other times stretching into pre-history -- killing thousands, flattening homes and devastating lives. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package