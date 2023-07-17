Why compassionate leadership is needed to fix the NHS

Compassionate leadership is essential to help NHS staff recover from a decade of stress caused by chronic under-staffing and increasing workload, according to a leading researcher of the healthcare workforce.



Michael West, professor of organisational psychology at Lancaster University, was speaking at the National Conference for Radiology Managers, jointly organised by the Society of Radiographers and imaging equipment manufacturer Philips.



West said more than a third of NHS staff reported being burnt out “often or all of the time”, which had direct consequences for their health, as well as the levels of care provided. “We cannot go on like this, just watching the stress levels among staff continue to rise, year on year - it’s unsustainable. Not least because we are seeing huge numbers of staff quitting the NHS.”

“We need to address issues of equity and inclusion within our health service”

He said that as well as huge health inequities in society, there were similar issues to face within the NHS workforce: “Amongst all of those NHS staff who tragically lost their lives during the pandemic, fully 63% were from minority ethnic group backgrounds. And that’s a desperate indication of the fact that we need to address issues of equity and inclusion within our health service.



“And of course there are the increasing demands on the service…and all of this speaks to the need to transform our healthcare systems for the future.”



West said the NHS had to make the workforce its top priority, and that compassionate leadership must be ‘at the heart’ of a new culture, with diversity of all kinds truly valued, and the implementation of serious solutions to staff stress.

“We have to move away from this hierarchical, top-down, command and control culture within our health service. We have the largest, most motivated and skilled workforce in the whole of industry, and our challenge must be to release their creativity, their knowledge and skills and abilities to create more collective leadership as we see in the private sector.”