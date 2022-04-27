Why the cost of living crisis is a pivotal test of business leadership

The UK's political leaders have failed us; it is time for business leaders to step up and support the nation through unprecedented challenges, argues the author of Leader as Healer.

by Nicholas Janni
Nicholas Janni

The world is shaking.

The last few years have had an incredible impact on our organisational environments. Business leaders have faced disruption - the climate emergency, Covid pandemic, rapidly shifting markets - like never before. And the cost of living crisis is the latest monumental challenge.

World Bank's recent warning of “human catastrophe", with hundreds of millions of people likely to be pushed into poverty due to huge food price increases following Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, emphasises how grave this latest threat is.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today