Why the cost of living crisis is a pivotal test of business leadership

The UK's political leaders have failed us; it is time for business leaders to step up and support the nation through unprecedented challenges, argues the author of Leader as Healer.

The world is shaking.

The last few years have had an incredible impact on our organisational environments. Business leaders have faced disruption - the climate emergency, Covid pandemic, rapidly shifting markets - like never before. And the cost of living crisis is the latest monumental challenge.

World Bank's recent warning of “human catastrophe", with hundreds of millions of people likely to be pushed into poverty due to huge food price increases following Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, emphasises how grave this latest threat is.