Why culture still eats strategy for breakfast

But there is a way of bridging the two, says the founder of MIT’s Innovation Lab.

Strategy is only as good as the underlying intelligence. Science already knows a lot about COVID-19, including mechanisms of spreading, the fact that elderly people and those with certain pre-existing conditions are at greater risk, and how to minimise those risks.

But at the time of this writing, we still lack some vital medical intelligence:

- Whether affected people develop antibodies, or how protective these will be