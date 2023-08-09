Why CV padding could be the answer to efficiency problems in the labour market

The phenomenon of embellishing a résumé is on the rise. While it can have disastrous effects, academics believe it could be the key to increasing social welfare.

Summary:

• Lying on your CV is a prevalent and growing trend, and senior executives are as culpable as anyone.

• Résumé padding can damage your career and your company, but could, counterintuitively, lead to a more efficient and equitable labour market.

Who hasn’t used a bit of creativity on their CV to show their education and achievements in the best possible light? It’s about selling yourself, right?

A surprising number of us, however, overstep the mark: most organisations claim to have caught at least one person lying on their job application about their academic degrees or prior job history – and candidates for top executive positions are not immune from this tendency to stretch the truth.