Why did Edinburgh win MT's Best Cities for Business 2022?

Follow the bitter wind as it whips through the Auld Toun’s narrow closes and cobbled streets, picking up fragments of blether and the smell of brewer’s malt as it winds. When it races down the Royal Mile and up the rocky crag to the castle, take a wee keek at the dramatic vista below and you’ll soon realise there’s something very special about Edinburgh.

It’s not a surprise that so many famous writers have drawn inspiration from here over the centuries. “This is a city of shifting light, of changing skies, of sudden vistas. A city so beautiful it breaks the heart again and again,” wrote novelist Alexander McCall Smith.

But it’s more than a collection of handsome buildings. As novelist Ian Rankin put it: “Edinburgh isn’t so much a city, more a way of life.”