Why Elon Musk's days of influencing crypto are so “last year”

Despite the noise around blockchain and cryptocurrency, the self-described ‘crypto Queen’, Nikita Sachdev, tells MT businesses should be wary of the hype.

There’s been a lot of talk around Web 3, but for some the mere mention of the metaverse, blockchain or cryptocurrency is enough to bring on a migraine. When it comes to business, former Bollywood star turned entrepreneur and cryptocurrency expert, Nikita Sachdev says organisations who are concerned about keeping their processes or supply chains safe from tampering can put them on a blockchain.

“Literally any business can use blockchain”, says Indian-American Sachdev, who fell in love with the technology after carving out a successful career as a commercial model in Singapore, including launching Dubai-based modelling agency Luna Management representing more than 3,000 models across Asia.

She then expanded the company into advertising and launched Luna PR, another division of Luna Management that focuses exclusively on Web3. The company uses marketing strategies to help users or traders within the Web 3 space to understand the technology behind it and hopes to accelerate the growth of blockchain solutions around the world.