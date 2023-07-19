Why employee financial health is the newest target of firms’ wellbeing strategies

Financial health is the latest frontier in employee wellbeing strategies. But what’s the business case and can interventions really keep workers happy amid soaring costs?

by Antonia Garrett Peel

It could be easy to perceive your own colleagues and employees as somehow separate from the economic headwinds buffeting the rest of the country.

While almost every day seems to bring fresh warnings over the state of the public purse and household finances, signs of the stormy macro climate might be hard to detect beneath the bright smiles of colleagues and hubbub of office chatter.

However, as inflation and rising interest rates continue to squeeze budgets, pressure for higher pay is building across all industries and fuelling a wave of industrial action that continues to cause significant disruption more than a year after it began.

