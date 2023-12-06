Why employee ownership trusts are not an easy option

Employee Ownership Trusts (EOTs) have been getting a lot of air time in recent years and the data shows the number of employee-owned businesses in the UK saw record growth – largely facilitated by EOTs – in 2022.

With a critical mass of businesses having adopted this popular structure – the legislation that launched EOTs was only introduced by the government in 2014 - there’s now a body of experience to reveal what’s required to make a success of this choice and the key considerations business leaders should bear in mind along the way.

An EOT is one of many transaction routes for company owners to consider alongside a business plan. Retaining full independence and foregoing the scrutiny and interference of external stakeholders during a marketing process is often a key draw but in order to reap the benefits, it’s vital that employees take priority over the current shareholders during the initial planning.