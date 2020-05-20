Why your employees don’t speak up

Research: Half of workers don’t feel comfortable to express concerns - and it’s usually because they don’t think you’ll listen.

Effective strategy never emerges from an ivory tower. If a management team is disconnected from their frontline staff, they will lack the necessary knowledge to understand what’s feasible, what could go wrong or what could be better.

That’s why listening is so important - it opens you up to a diversity of perspectives that can make the organisation more innovative and more resilient. It also matters for wellbeing: staff who feel psychologically safe enough to voice their concerns, and who feel listened to, are more likely to be satisfied in their roles.

But new research suggests that only half of workers feel satisfied that they can speak up at work.