Why your employees hate their jobs (and how to sort it)

There is a universal human need for responsibility and freedom.

by Isaac Getz

Humans by nature like to be in control. It’s a behaviour that kept us alive from our earliest pre-history. So when there’s a lack of it, it can trigger anger or anxiety. 

Our immediate response is to engage the fight or flight response.

This is helpful in short bursts when fighting wolves or running from bears but it also leads to an increase in adrenaline, blood pressure and heart rate, which can be destructive if sustained.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £42 a quarter*

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package

*plus VAT