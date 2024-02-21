Why the Financial Times set up a 'next generation board'

The founder of the FT's board of emerging leaders tells MT how it works, its impact on the organisation and what other leaders should know before taking the plunge.

When Hannah Sarney was asked by a senior banker at Santander whether she saw herself on the FT board in future, she laughed out loud.

Why didn’t she change the board then, came the reply.

Sarney, the FT’s editorial product director, hadn’t dismissed a place on the board due to a lack of self-worth, but because she was in a role that didn’t have an obvious path to the top. The more she thought about the banker’s challenge, however, the more broadening opportunities to reach the board sounded like a good idea.