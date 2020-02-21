Why flexible working doesn't have to come at the cost of promotion
EY’s Alex Kihurani balances his job as a senior manager with a professional career as a rally co-driver.
There’s a perception that working flexibly comes at the cost of your professional aspirations.
That can often be the case, as Management Today recently explored in our article on what they don’t tell you about flexible working. But not everyone agrees.
Alex Kihurani, for one, argues that when it is implemented well it can bring both the wellbeing and productivity benefits it’s supposed to.
