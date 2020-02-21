Why flexible working doesn't have to come at the cost of promotion

EY’s Alex Kihurani balances his job as a senior manager with a professional career as a rally co-driver.

by Stephen Jones

There’s a perception that working flexibly comes at the cost of your professional aspirations. 

That can often be the case, as Management Today recently explored in our article on what they don’t tell you about flexible working. But not everyone agrees.

Alex Kihurani, for one, argues that when it is implemented well it can bring both the wellbeing and productivity benefits it’s supposed to. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £42 a quarter*

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package

*plus VAT