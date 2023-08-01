Why fortitude - not resilience - is the answer to surviving the business 'permacrisis'

Summary:

- To survive in the new climate of ‘permacrisis’, organisations must go beyond resilience and build fortitude.

- Fortitude involves all stakeholders sharing the motivation and determination to survive, having access to sufficient human and financial resources to dig themselves out of a hole when necessary, and sharing the same values.

Do you feel as though you’re battling one crisis after another? In the past decade alone we’ve faced the fallout from Brexit, mounting environmental threats, a global pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, labour shortages, rising energy and raw materials costs, supply chain challenges, and a cost-of-living crisis. So you could be forgiven for feeling besieged – but you need to get used to it.

Organisations are now operating in a climate that has morphed from what the European Commission last year dubbed a ‘polycrisis’, into something far more alarming. We are, warn policy analysts, in a state of ‘permacrisis’ – an extended period of difficulty resulting from a series of unprecedented, catastrophic events.