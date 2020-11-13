Why founder CEOs don't listen

New research suggests that founders are more likely to ignore their management teams than other leaders.

No leader is perfect. Everyone has gaps in their knowledge and skills that make them better suited to different stages of a business journey.

In rapidly growing organisations, those differences can be particularly important. The skills that are needed to launch and grow a ten-person startup from your garage are often not the same needed to steer that same company once it becomes a multi-billion pound beast.

To mitigate that skills gap, many companies will surround inexperienced founder-CEOs with experienced leadership teams in order to provide guidance and professional oversight - often at a great expense. Research suggests that in most cases their advice is ignored anyway.