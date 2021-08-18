Why Google’s work from home pay cut is inherently sexist

Last week, Google joined the list of tech giants who are considering slashing the salaries of employees who decide to work from home permanently.

The conglomerate has developed a pay calculator that lets employees see the effects of working remotely, with long commuters hit harder. Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn have also recently made similar announcements.

One Google employee who had a two-hour commute to Seattle complained to Reuters of being faced with a 10% pay cut for choosing to work from home full-time. Meanwhile, it has been reported that the salaries of Facebook staff who move to a lower-cost region will also be adjusted accordingly.