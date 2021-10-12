Why the Government's flexible working proposals fall short

To close the gender pay gap and help businesses retain employees, flexible working should be the default.

The Government is hailing its proposal to make flexible working a day-one right for employees as the way to make flexible working the default.

At the moment, workers have to wait until they have been in their role for six months before putting in a request for flexible working to their employer.

But while the Government’s consultation, will help some new employees - those few who experience life changes during their first 26 weeks in post, who become carers, fall pregnant, have accidents, or get long Covid - request flexibility sooner than previously, the new proposal doesn’t make flex the default.