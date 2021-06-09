Why the great office return may not be as straightforward as it seems

If we're not careful, we'll split the workforce into two increasingly alienated tribes.

Even if our roadmap to freedom from Covid restrictions is delayed as is predicted, offices are predicted to return in force before too long. As a recent survey by the taxi firm Addison Lee found, 74% of companies in London are working towards a return to the office by September.

After more than a year of working from home, many workers are experiencing ‘Zoom fatigue’ and are looking forward to getting back to the office, but key to whether businesses – and cities themselves – thrive will be how this return is managed.

As Management Today has reported, 81% of leaders are planning for hybrid working models. But a crucial factor that businesses will have to consider is how to achieve the right make-up of staff in the office.