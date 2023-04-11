Why hiring a 'lucky CEO' could damage your business

Last Updated: 15 hours ago

Using a research sample of S&P 1,500 firms from 1992 to 2018, the pair examined the role that luck plays in a CEO’s salary and impact on an organisation. They concluded that a ‘lucky’ CEO – one whose company benefits as a result of events beyond their control, such as oil price movements or other macroeconomic factors – commands a higher salary at their next employer, but triggers a decline in its performance. By contrast, the performance in companies that hire ‘low-luck’ CEOs gradually improves.

Well, new research from professor Mario Amore of Bocconi University in Milan, and professor Sebastian Schwenen, of the Technical University of Munich, provides some answers.

You know that CEO who surged in on a scirocco of hype, made rallying speeches, revamped their offices, hired a glamorous assistant? And then passed quickly through the company without appearing to touch the sides, leaving for another firm, on an even higher salary, before the proverbial hit the fan? Do you ever wonder how they got away with it – may even be getting away with it still?

Why should this be?

Just as a rising tide floats all boats, the academics found that ‘exogenous’ factors that boost a firm’s market value allow even moderately-talented CEOs to shine in the labour market, resulting in swifter job moves and higher salaries than their ‘less lucky’ counterparts.

What’s more, luck may induce an ‘attribution bias’ – that is, lucky CEOs, or the boards that hire them, mistake luck-driven performance for innate brilliance. Consequently, lucky CEOs tend to implement the same corporate investment policies at their new employer as they implemented in their previous organisation, regardless of their effectiveness. ‘Low-luck’ CEOs, on the other hand, adapt their approach to the needs of the companies they join.

While some lucky CEOs may become overconfident, believing they are better than they are, the research also suggests that many are all too aware of their limitations, choosing firms and compensation packages that mask their shortcomings.

For example, the organisations that lucky CEOs move to are usually in less competitive markets, where they can enjoy a relatively quiet life untroubled by robust corporate governance. “These results support the view that lucky CEOs devise personal rent by shielding themselves from competitive pressures,” write the academics.

What’s more, they seek compensation packages that are heavy on incentives such as stock awards and options, rather than salary, “in an attempt to camouflage pay and so mitigate external scrutiny and criticism.” The research showed that a standard deviation increase in luck is associated with a 46% increase in non-cash compensation at the new firm.

The relative underperformance of lucky compared to unlucky CEOs is more pronounced at the top end of the pay spectrum. The researchers found that in the top quartile, the average pay of lucky CEOs is about three times higher per percentage point of return on assets generated at the new firm. They conclude: “Hiring lucky CEOs with generous pay packages is the costliest option to generate accounting returns."

Image credit: Fabio Camandona / EyeEm via Getty Images