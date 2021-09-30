Why hybrid working will expose bad managers

The pandemic is "the best thing to happen to leadership in 200 years" because mediocre managers won't survive in the hybrid workplace, argues the author of Smart Work.

The pandemic has been the best thing to happen to leadership and management since the start of modern management 200 years ago, for three reasons.

First, we have discovered just how fast and far we can change when we have to. Second, the pandemic has put another nail in the coffin of command and control, because it is hard to control people when you do not even know what they are wearing beneath the waistline.

Most importantly, we have discovered that managing a remote team is far harder than managing in the office. This is great news. It forces managers to raise their game. Some will make it, others will not. If you can manage a remote team, you can manage any team.