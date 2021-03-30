"Why I took my company public at an early stage"

One minute briefing: The CEO of dynamic pricing platform Quicklizard, Pini Mandel, outlines the strategic reasons behind its IPO.

When Pini Mandel, CEO and founder of Israeli company Quicklizard – an AI-powered, omnichannel dynamic pricing platform – decided to go public on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in February, it was a strategic move.

In doing so at such a relatively early stage in the company’s journey - which began in 2013 - Mandel hoped to raise a further $13.8m in capital for expansion across Europe and enhanced research and development into AI-powered dynamic pricing.

He explains why he took this route instead of fielding private investors.