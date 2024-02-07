Why you might be inadvertently sabotaging your diversity agenda

Last Updated: 18 hours ago

In many industries, starting salaries have not kept track with the cost-of-living crisis. For our industry, advertising, and others like it, this means that some would-be candidates are put off, with the knock-on-effect of limiting diversity and access to new careers for those from underrepresented backgrounds.

This is an issue that is biting across industries. The 2024 Prince’s Trust NatWest Youth Index revealed that unemployed young people are having to turn down jobs simply because they can’t afford associated costs, such as clothes and transport.

A business is only as good as its people. But when your people are worrying about how to make ends meet or pay spiralling rent costs, how can they do their best work – or even summon the courage to take that initial daunting step on the career ladder in the first place?

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows that young people from privileged backgrounds are five times more likely to make it in the creative industries compared with their less privileged counterparts. This can only have been impacted by the fact that the industry’s average starting salary has stalled at £24,000, which, when adjusted for inflation, represents a 35% decline in starting salaries over the past 15 years.

It is an established fact that social mobility is good for growth. Creating the opportunity for talent across the social spectrum to be recognised and developed can boost the economy, increasing both productivity and GDP.

In essence, businesses will suffer if the best opportunities are reserved solely for those who can draw on the bank of mum and dad.

The recent government announcement that the national living wage is to rise by almost 10% to £11.44 an hour could arguably help address the situation. But it has had a mixed reaction with some high-profile hospitality and retail businesses expressing concern about affordability.

Revolution Bars said the planned rise in the statutory national living wage was one of the reasons why it was shutting one in ten of its venues to reduce its losses. James Timpson, chief executive of the retail group Timpson, said the £10.4 million cost of keeping its minimum pay above the national rate was significantly more than the company had expected, echoing previously voiced concerns made by Currys and Pets at Home leadership.

So what’s to be done as businesses face a tough battle to balance performance, profitability and people?

Each business leader must of course look to their own businesses for what is possible. And it is an uncomfortable choice if pay rises equal job cuts and closures.

But as business leaders, where we can act, we should.

At our advertising agency Pablo, we have taken the decision to introduce the Pablo Living Wage, an initiative that guarantees all full-time staff a minimum annual salary of £30,000. This aims not only to address the immediate cost-of-living pressures, but also make advertising a financially viable career choice from day one. This commitment goes beyond nominal differences, providing a substantial increase of £2,670 per annum for the beneficiaries – thereby easing the impacts of inflation and soaring living prices.

We are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver this, having baked it into our business planning and having agreed to put the often-overlooked topic of ‘access’ at the heart of our diversity mission.

And there is more to be done.

Business leaders need to commit to opening up pathways into their industries by overhauling outdated recruitment processes, committing to gender-neutral parental leave, improving workplace policies – and addressing starting salaries.

For example, our Pablo Starters 2024 programme will recruit entry-level talent, without higher education, to create a more diverse and inclusive industry.

Investing in people during difficult times means businesses are able to continue to deliver to a high standard and are more likely to be future-proofed against further challenges. The crippling impact that financial worries can have on people in employment is not something to be ignored. Business leaders need to step up and actively support entry-level candidates – and offering them a starting salary worth their time and effort is a good place to start.

Since announcing the Pablo Living Wage, already three more advertising agencies have made the same commitment. As the saying goes, every journey of a 1,000 miles begins with a single step – and we are proud to have taken that first step and welcome others to join us along the way.

Hannah Penn and Harriet Knight are managing directors at Pablo.