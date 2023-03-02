Why it's crucial for businesses to understand the importance of sustainability

Sustainability is no longer just a buzzword; it has become a fundamental part of running a business and ensuring its success and longevity. The need for businesses of all sizes to understand the importance of sustainability in their operating model has never been more crucial in times of economic downturns. Proactively looking at sustainability systems can help a business adapt rapidly to uncertainties, save money, increase efficiencies, and improve brand reputation and staff engagement.

But recent YouGov research shows that only 18% of UK SMEs and 46% of large businesses are aware of the UN Sustainable Development Goals - 17 targets including promoting sustainable growth, promoting healthy lives, reducing inequality and making cities more sustainable.

There is also the ISO 14,001 standard to take into account, which sets out the requirements for an environmental management system and helps organisations improve their environmental performance through using effective resources and waste reduction.