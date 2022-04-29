Why it’s time to add a “gemba day” to your working policy

The company that makes Ribena is asking its office workers to visit blackcurrant farms as part of its new working policy. Here’s what you need to know about “gemba”.

When Suntory Beverage & Food (the company behind drinks like Ribena, Lucozade and Orangina), sounded the return to the office klaxon, it added an intriguing concept to its hybrid work policy.

Inspired by its Japanese roots, the company told its 700-strong workforce in the UK that one day per week will be formally dedicated to “gemba”.

Essentially, instead of sitting behind a screen, the policy empowers workers to visit the farm where Ribena’s blackcurrant grows or to head into stores to converse with customers.