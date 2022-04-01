Why it’s time to drop the job title chairman

Study shows that the masculine title chairman is sexist and undermines women's roles as leaders at work.

Despite women entering the workforce over a century ago, leadership titles are still male-centric.

For some, shifting away from using job titles like chairman in favour of chair presents an unnecessary hassle. Especially when there are much bigger feminist fish to fry (like the lack of female chairs in the first instance).

But language matters. A study has revealed that such gendered terms are sexist and holding on to them is hampering female career progression.