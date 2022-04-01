Why it’s time to drop the job title chairman

Study shows that the masculine title chairman is sexist and undermines women's roles as leaders at work.

by Orianna Rosa Royle
Why it’s time to drop the job title chairman

Despite women entering the workforce over a century ago, leadership titles are still male-centric.

For some, shifting away from using job titles like chairman in favour of chair presents an unnecessary hassle. Especially when there are much bigger feminist fish to fry (like the lack of female chairs in the first instance). 

But language matters. A study has revealed that such gendered terms are sexist and holding on to them is hampering female career progression. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today