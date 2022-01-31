Why it's time to stop ghosting

Research reveals that leaders are the worst offenders of ghosting in the workplace.

by Orianna Rosa Royle
Interview ghosting

'Ghosting' describes the occurrence when a potential romantic partner doesn’t text you back, ever again, disappearing from your life without explanation and vanishing like a ghost. 

The cowardly act you’d expect from a bad date is creeping into the C-suite. 

After enlisting the help of a headhunter and sitting through multiple rounds of interviews before settling on a successor, leadership job offers are being met with silence.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today