Why it's time to stop ghosting

Research reveals that leaders are the worst offenders of ghosting in the workplace.

'Ghosting' describes the occurrence when a potential romantic partner doesn’t text you back, ever again, disappearing from your life without explanation and vanishing like a ghost.

The cowardly act you’d expect from a bad date is creeping into the C-suite.

After enlisting the help of a headhunter and sitting through multiple rounds of interviews before settling on a successor, leadership job offers are being met with silence.