Why it's time to be upfront about salary

You wouldn’t shop in a supermarket that doesn’t list its prices, so why should we expect people to sift through job ads that don’t advertise salary?

To mark International Women’s Day, prime minister Boris Johnson announced on LinkedIn a new initiative to improve pay transparency.

“Evidence shows that listing a salary range on job adverts supports women to negotiate pay on a fair basis,” he wrote, while adding that the government is launching a pilot scheme in which participating employers will list salary details on job ads and “stop asking about salary history during recruitment”.

Alongside this, the Government is launching a returners programme to help women back into STEM careers, after taking time out to care for loved ones.