Why you keep ignoring hard truths

Research finds people choose wilful ignorance 32 per cent of the time.

by Lauren Brown

Advances in technology have in theory made it easier than ever for leaders to obtain good information on which to base their decisions.

But no amount of useful information will help you if you bury your head in the sand or refuse to listen. 

In a recent study, Harvard, Northwestern and Carnegie Mellon researchers found that even senior leaders often avoid information that may be unpleasant or painful but which could improve future decisions. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package