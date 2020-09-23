Why you keep ignoring hard truths
Research finds people choose wilful ignorance 32 per cent of the time.
Advances in technology have in theory made it easier than ever for leaders to obtain good information on which to base their decisions.
But no amount of useful information will help you if you bury your head in the sand or refuse to listen.
In a recent study, Harvard, Northwestern and Carnegie Mellon researchers found that even senior leaders often avoid information that may be unpleasant or painful but which could improve future decisions.