Why leaders need an outsider mentality to solve tricky problems

The answers to most business problems are simple and hiding in plain sight. But to find them, leaders need to take a step back.

“Sometimes the first duty of intelligent men is the restatement of the obvious” George Orwell

Too many people in the world of business spend their time looking for complicated answers. And too many advisors to businesses have a vested interest in making sure those people think that they need one. But the striking thing about most business problems is how many of the answers are so simple. More than that, they are invariably always hiding in plain sight.

Why don’t business leaders spot the obvious answer? The Koreans have a proverb for it that I have always loved, “The frog in the well never sees the ocean.” This piece of ancient wisdom is pertinent to most challenges that face CEOs of businesses, large and small.

When you are consumed in the day-to-day challenges of running a business (believe me, I know!) or when you are immersed in the tropes or behaviours of a particular sector, it is hard sometimes to take a more 360-view. But as with everything from architecture to astronomy the only thing that gives you perspective is distance.