Why we should learn to love our middle managers

Middle managers are grossly undervalued by their organisations and consequently attract gross underinvestment. Here's how to show your appreciation.

by Laura Ashley-Timms

For aspiring leaders, middle management represents rungs on the ladder; for others, the only way to advance their pay and prospects. The truth for many though, is that they become middle managers by accident, rewarded for doing well in a particular aspect of their role by being promoted into a new one that requires an entirely different skill set for getting the best out of a team.

Far from being considered the cornerstones on which organisations can operate, though, middle managers, it would seem, are grossly undervalued by their organisations and consequently attract gross underinvestment.

Perhaps not surprising then that organisations are only slowly waking up to the parlous state of this vital layer between strategy and execution with research showing that as many as 50% of all employees will leave their job just to get away from a poor manager.

