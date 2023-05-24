Why your LinkedIn profile might say more than you realise

Last Updated: 23 hours ago

In turn, personality has been shown to predict factors including job performance, counterproductive work behaviours and turnover intentions, making it an increasingly important element in hiring decisions.

We use LinkedIn primarily to convey information about our job experiences and skills. But Sébastien Fernandez, professor of organisational behaviour, and his colleagues at EHL Hospitality Business School in Switzerland, have found that LinkedIn also offers recruiters lots of clues about our personality.

However carefully crafted, your LinkedIn profile may reveal far more about you than you realise.

Reading between the lines

The researchers identified 33 LinkedIn indicators, derived from the ‘big five’ model of personality, to establish people’s openness to experience, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness and neuroticism. Their research base was the LinkedIn profiles of 607 graduates of EHL, who together represented more than 120 different nationalities.

Their findings were as follows.

Openness to experience is signalled by the inclusion of an artistic background photograph, speaking several languages, following many influencers (reflecting diverse interests), listing skills related to curiosity and creativity, and manifesting interest in social and environmental responsibility.

Conscientiousness is indicated by a completed summary section, a description of prior work experiences, listing of organisational skills, having extra responsibilities at work, and a high number of recommendations.

Extraversion is characterised by a high number of connections, a background photograph representing human interaction, listing many skills, reporting leadership roles, and indicating participation in sport.

Agreeableness is indicated by listing teamwork skills and volunteering activities, and smiling in profile photographs.

Neuroticism is difficult to observe, so the academics didn’t identify specific indicators.

Overall the authors concluded: "The skills indicated on LinkedIn profiles can be trusted as an accurate source of information about a candidate’s personality….LinkedIn profiles are saturated with personality information [which] might be relevant when it comes to making hiring decisions.”

However, they advise against relying solely on LinkedIn for personality information – particularly given that a single indicator is related to more than one personality trait. For example, being skilled in teamwork can denote a high level of agreeableness or of conscientiousness.

Gender divide

The research also revealed significant gender differences. For example, men tend to follow a higher number of influencers and report a higher number of skills than women, and are more likely to have a summary, receive recommendations, list leadership and public speaking – as well as sporting activities – and give recommendations. Women are more likely than men to smile in their photos, and to have participated in social responsibility activities.

What’s more, the authors noted different signals of some traits for men and women. For example, smiling indicated agreeableness only among men, while teamwork and volunteering signalled agreeableness only for women.

Curiosity and social responsibility are related to openness to experience only among women, while the number of languages spoken is related to openness only among men. The presence of a summary and an updated profile are significantly related to conscientiousness only among men.

And the research carries reassurance for poor spellers and casual dressers: neither characteristic indicates a lack of conscientiousness or of professionalism, it finds. Recruiters, take note.

Key takeaways

1. LinkedIn is an accurate and valuable source of insight into the personalities of job seekers.

2. However, recruiters shouldn’t rely on it exclusively, as a single indicator is related to more than one personality trait, and there are significant gender differences.

Image credit: We Are via Getty Images