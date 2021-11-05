Why managers are wary of Gen Z workers - but shouldn’t be

Your Gen Z staff are right. It’s probably about time you tell your team (over text, of course) that you're taking the day off to prioritise your mental health.

by Orianna Rosa Royle
Bosses are “afraid” of Gen Z staff.
Bosses are “afraid” of their young workforce, according to a recent story published in the New York Times. 

It claims that employees born between 1997-2012, also known as Generation Z, are defiant of workplace hierarchy, unafraid to manage upward and demanding their bosses make political stances.

It goes on to explain that this generational gap in workplace etiquette is leading to social media shaming from Gen Z staff and an overall sense of fear from those at the top. 

