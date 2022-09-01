As people seek more than just a pay cheque from their employers, managers need to meet the psychological needs of their teams, says Catherine Stothart

Every so often we need to adjust our thinking about a topic. Recently an article from McKinsey popped into my inbox. It sets out – with evidence – why we need to go beyond Maslow in our theory and practice of motivation. When I talk to groups of managers about motivation, many of them have heard of Maslow, but very few have heard of other theories. And many don’t find Maslow’s concept of ‘self actualisation’ useful.

It’s time to give managers something more concrete and practical, and there are some newer theories that are easily actionable. As the McKinsey article says: “People seek more from their employers than just a pay cheque and a safe place to work. A preponderance of evidence suggests that ‘good work’ also means satisfying employees’ psychological needs.”

What are our psychological needs? According to Ryan and Deci’s Self-determination theory and the facilitation of intrinsic motivation, social development, and well-being (2020), they are needs for: