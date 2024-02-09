Why is negativity bias so prevalent?

Dr Nicky Garsten looks at why we are more prone to take on board negative messages – and what it means for the way businesses communicate with customers, employees and the media.

Negativity bias occurs when negative impressions strongly outweigh positive ones. ‘Bad is Stronger than Good’, conclude Baumeister and colleagues in their eponymously named, seminal psychological study. In it, they identify negativity bias as “a general principle over a range of psychological phenomena”.

The sentiment imbalance is experienced by all stakeholders. Given that reputation has been defined as the sum of stakeholders’ perceptions, negativity bias impacts on reputations. So how does this bias make reputation management challenging?

Negativity bias impacts on leaders’ reputations. “Although audiences will not judge a person’s character on the basis of one socially desirable behaviour, they will judge a person’s character on the basis of one behaviour they deem socially undesirable”, states Richard Young, professor of management communication at Carnegie Mellon University. Politicians are aware of this, as the negative presidential campaign strategies of various American, would-be presidents attest. “Negative campaigning drags politics down to the gutter,” warns Camilla Cavendish in the Financial Times. It can be so unsavoury as to turn potential voters off politics and thereby threatens democracy, she warns.