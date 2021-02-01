Why not listening is the biggest failure a leader can make

One minute briefing: Slow down and take the time to think, says John Paton, chairman of The Independent and Evening Standard.

It would be an understatement to say that the schedule of a media mogul like John Paton is rather busy.

The founder of what became America’s second biggest newspaper business, Digital First Media, has been at the forefront of digital transformation in the media sector for decades, and now chairs the The Independent and the Evening Standard newspapers.

Yet, as he explains to Management Today in the second of a series of interviews, being busy is no excuse for a leader to stop listening or taking the time to think deeply.